Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.60.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $729,164.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,621,578.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $729,164.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,621,578.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $65,664.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,294 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,325.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,371. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 728.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -191.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

