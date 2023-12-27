Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $49.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNF opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 79.67%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

