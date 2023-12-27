Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,785. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Match Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $910,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Match Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 16,346 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Match Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $767,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

