Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of SGMO opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $84.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

