Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 21,195,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,406,000 after acquiring an additional 272,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,345,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,285,000 after purchasing an additional 117,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,333,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,129,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after buying an additional 195,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

