Head-To-Head Analysis: SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) & HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SHF and HIVE Digital Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

SHF currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 0.91%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than HIVE Digital Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $9.48 million 6.19 -$35.13 million ($2.43) -0.52 HIVE Digital Technologies $106.32 million 4.36 -$236.42 million ($1.65) -3.10

This table compares SHF and HIVE Digital Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SHF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SHF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and HIVE Digital Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF -340.82% -60.58% -18.83% HIVE Digital Technologies -174.73% -61.52% -45.83%

Risk & Volatility

SHF has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SHF beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

