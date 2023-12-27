Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWEN opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $35.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3964 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 345.65%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

See Also

