Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $38.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VNOM

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 224.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,364 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 543.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,934,000 after acquiring an additional 437,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 273.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 410,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter worth about $6,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.