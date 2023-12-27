Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $43.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HPGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.59. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

