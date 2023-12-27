Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

KYMR opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 216,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,708,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

