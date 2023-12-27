RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $313.00 Average PT from Analysts

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.00.

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of RH stock opened at $301.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.29. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $10,423,493.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $312.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $10,423,493.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,899 shares of company stock worth $25,076,279. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in RH by 81.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RH by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of RH by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

