AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.19.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $188.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.48.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.