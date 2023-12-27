Analysts Set Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Target Price at $81.65

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.65.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sempra Trading Up 1.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Sempra by 94.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth $502,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sempra by 123.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

