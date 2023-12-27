Analysts Set Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Target Price at $81.65

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2023

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SREGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.65.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on Sempra

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Sempra by 94.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth $502,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sempra by 123.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Trading Up 1.0 %

SRE opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94.

Sempra (NYSE:SREGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.