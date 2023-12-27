Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) versus BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Critical Review

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BELIMO and Alpha Pro Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BELIMO N/A N/A N/A $102.48 5.17 Alpha Pro Tech $61.98 million 0.99 $3.28 million $0.32 16.44

Alpha Pro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than BELIMO. BELIMO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELIMO N/A N/A N/A Alpha Pro Tech 6.34% 6.05% 5.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares BELIMO and Alpha Pro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.4% of BELIMO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BELIMO and Alpha Pro Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELIMO 0 1 3 0 2.75 Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

BELIMO currently has a consensus price target of $454.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.34%. Given BELIMO’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BELIMO is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats BELIMO on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BELIMO



BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers. The company also provides various pressure dependent valves, such as the characterized control, quick compact, and butterfly valves; mechanical pressure independent valves for complex flow challenges, and pressure-independent quick compact and characterized control valves; electronic pressure independent valves; and Internet of Things cloud-connected pressure independent valves. In addition, it provides accurate sensors for measuring temperature, humidity, pressure, CO2, and volatile compounds in pipe and duct applications; system solutions to optimize energy efficiency; and retrofit solutions to replace valve assemblies and actuators, or damper actuators. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

About Alpha Pro Tech



Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, and synthetic roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

