Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.54.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $232.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.30. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,348,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.