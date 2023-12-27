StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Broadway Financial stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.81. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,471,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 30.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

