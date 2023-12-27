StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Price Performance
Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.