BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of BKCC opened at $3.86 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $280.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

