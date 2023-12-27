StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the third quarter valued at $1,840,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 291.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the third quarter valued at $12,349,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the third quarter valued at $7,355,000.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

