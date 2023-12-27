CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $6.69 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.90%. Research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

