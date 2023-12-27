ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZTO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.40.

ZTO opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

