CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.75 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.51.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 85,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $472,961.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 918,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVD Equipment during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 25.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

