StockNews.com Lowers Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC opened at $31.04 on Friday. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $528.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 27.40%.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 648.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

