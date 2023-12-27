Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

VC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Visteon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.53.

Visteon Stock Performance

VC stock opened at $129.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average of $135.33. Visteon has a 12-month low of $108.65 and a 12-month high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,819,000 after acquiring an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,095,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,497 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Visteon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

