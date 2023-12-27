StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

LPTH opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.