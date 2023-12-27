CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $394.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.80. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $19.47.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CapStar Financial in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.