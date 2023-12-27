SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of SunPower from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.38.

SunPower Stock Up 7.4 %

SPWR opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $839.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.83. SunPower has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SunPower by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in SunPower by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Stories

