StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.5 %

SIRI stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after purchasing an additional 839,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,282 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10,934.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115,968 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.