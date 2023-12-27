StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.62 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The company has a market cap of $2.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.33.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 71.09% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $189,937.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,128,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,038.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 624,387 shares of company stock worth $523,861. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

