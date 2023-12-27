StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.94. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FreightCar America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Read More

