Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PPSI opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 million, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.53. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $2,479,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

