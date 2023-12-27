StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.30%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

