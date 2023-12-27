EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SATS

EchoStar Stock Performance

SATS opened at $14.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Equities analysts expect that EchoStar will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EchoStar

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in EchoStar by 27.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in EchoStar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 735,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.