StockNews.com Upgrades Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.75.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

