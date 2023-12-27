Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.62.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

