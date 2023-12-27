Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $169.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.73 and its 200 day moving average is $157.92. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $101.50 and a 1 year high of $170.02. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 36.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

