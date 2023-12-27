Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Veritiv Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $169.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.73 and its 200 day moving average is $157.92. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $101.50 and a 1 year high of $170.02. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritiv
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.
