Stantec (NYSE:STN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of STN opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Stantec has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $79.24.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,151,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,279,000 after buying an additional 59,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,919,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Stantec by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,552,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,078,000 after purchasing an additional 142,842 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,704,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,579,000 after buying an additional 37,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stantec by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

