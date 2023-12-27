Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on Pan American Silver and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 53.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,191,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362,403 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 65.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,968,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 41.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 447.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,513,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,232,000 after buying an additional 2,872,342 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

