EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

ENS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair cut EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of ENS opened at $103.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $71.77 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,876,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,198,000 after buying an additional 35,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after buying an additional 226,630 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

