StockNews.com Lowers Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $25.76 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $47.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

