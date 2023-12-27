Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AWX opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

