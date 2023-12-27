Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

CHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $935.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $505.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. Analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

