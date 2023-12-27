Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Gold Fields from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

NYSE GFI opened at $15.87 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,046,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Gold Fields by 3,507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,580 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 29.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,853,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after buying an additional 92,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

