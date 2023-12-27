Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

