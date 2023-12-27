Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.60.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $133.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.53. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $251.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after buying an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,221,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $564,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

