Richtech Robotics Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 27th (NASDAQ:RR)

Richtech Robotics’ (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 27th. Richtech Robotics had issued 2,100,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $10,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Richtech Robotics Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RR opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Richtech Robotics has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $6.54.
Richtech Robotics Company Profile
