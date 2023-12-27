MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, December 29th

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, December 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 28th.

MDxHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.42. MDxHealth has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 217.38% and a negative net margin of 78.05%. The firm had revenue of $19.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDXH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MDxHealth from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDxHealth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDxHealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MDxHealth by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the first quarter worth about $1,620,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDxHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.