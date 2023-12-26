Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 2,386 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,595 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $597.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.15. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

