Riverwater Partners LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.30. 640,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,746. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.06 and a fifty-two week high of $238.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

