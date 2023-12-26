Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $460,136,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. 1,427,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,327,756. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

